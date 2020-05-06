Lockdown 3.0: Here’s what is open or shut in Telangana

Hyderabad: The third phase of lockdown begins in the state today (May 6) with “considerable relaxations.” But curbs will continue to be in place in containment areas so that the gains achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19 are not “squandered away”, as reported by the chief minister KCR, yesterday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced extension of the lockdown in the state till May 29 but with relaxations in rural and municipal areas. KCR, who was speaking last night after a marathon meeting of the state cabinet, said majority opinion in the state is in favour of extending the lockdown.

Important announcements for the entire state

“The morning relaxation is followed with night curfew. The government, in the meantime, would appeal in the high court for permission to conduct the SSC examination for the remaining papers,” added KCR.

“Meanwhile, the migrant workers who wish to go their native places would be sent and those who wish to stay and work will be allowed to do so. At the same time, nearly 1200 migrant workers from Bihar would be brought to work in rice mills in the state,” KCR announced.

RTA, liquor shops, hardware shops, press, government offices, construction sites, real estate, and grocery and outlets selling essential commodities would remain open.

The state has been divided into three zones — Red, Orange and Green – based on coronavirus risk-profiling rendering a bit of relaxation during the lockdown. The extended lockdown is slated to last till May 28. These relaxations had come into force from Wednesday.

Here is a list of what’s banned and what is allowed from today

Travel by air, rail and metro and inter-state movement of people by road remains banned all over the country. Schools, hotels, restaurants, bars, shopping malls, cinema halls and places of worship are also shut nationally.

However, there will be no restriction on the movement of goods between states or on the manufacturing and distribution of essential items.

These restrictions in states will be based on the incidence of Covid-19 in different regions, which have been color-coded accordingly.

The classification is made based on the number of active coronavirus cases and the increase in the rate of cases.

Red Zones

In urban Red Zones that are not marked as containment zones –construction activity can resume, as long as workers reside on-site. Manufacturing of essential goods and IT hardware is permitted. E-commerce activities are only allowed for essential goods, while only 50% standalone grocery and essential shops will remain open.

All the containment zone shops would remain shut.

Wine shops would remain open with 16% hike on prices keeping in with the social distancing orders.

In rural Red Zones all agricultural, construction and industrial activity are permitted.

Orange Zones

In Orange Zones, all the activities allowed in Red Zones are permitted. In addition, taxis are allowed, provided they are carrying only two passengers, as is travel between districts for permitted activities. Steel, cement, hardware and electrical shops are being permitted to carry out business in the Orange Zone from morning 10am to evening 6pm.

Green Zones

Areas designated as Green Zones, or places that have not seen any incidence of Covid-19 in 21 days, is allowed to resume all activities except those prohibited nationally.

