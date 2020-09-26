Lockdown babies: Celebs the stork visited amid pandemic

New Delhi, Sep 26 : While the world was locked in owing to the pandemic, the stork was working overtime everywhere. Our celebrities were no exception, with many glam couples making a welcome addition to their families in the past months.

IANS draws up a list of desi and international celebrities who rejoiced the arrival of a little one amid the lockdown.

GIGI HADID and ZAYN MALIK

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik recently got their fans, family and friends excited when the couple took to social media to post the news about the birth of their first child.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x,” wrote the 27-year-old singer on his verified Twitter account on Thursday.

JUDE LAW and PHILLIPA COAN

Hollywood star Jude Law has experience in parenting. He became a father for the sixth time during lockdown.

Law confirmed that he and his wife, behaviour change specialist Phillipa Coan, welcomed their first baby together, reported eonline.com. In an interview with host Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, the actor was asked what he’s been up to at home amid quarantine. Law said he’s been gardening. “Oh! And on top of that I had a baby. So there you go,” he added.

ED SHEERAN and CHERRY SEABORN

Singer Ed Sheeran, who had taken a break from social media, took to Instagram on September 1 to share the news the he and his wife, part-time pro hockey player Cherry Seaborn, had been blessed with a daughter.

The singer posted a picture of booties and a blanket. He had captioned it: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

Gushing about his baby, he had written: “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

KATY PERRY and ORLANDO BLOOM

Pop star Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, welcomed their first child together in August. They also revealed the name of their child — Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple had shared the news through UNICEF, where they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors. The organisation posted the news on its social media handles.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they said, adding: “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.”

SOPHIE TURNER and JOE JONAS

Sophie Turner, best known as Sansa Stark in “Game Of Thrones”, and pop singer Joe Jonas became parents of a girl, Willa.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” eonline.com had quoted a representative for the couple as saying.

EKTA KAUL and SUMEET VYAS

Actor Sumeet Vyas in June tweeted the arrival of a new member in his family, writing: “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche… Smothering the child every few minutes.”

Sumeet tied the knot with actress Ekta Kaul in 2018, and Ved is their first child.

HARDIK PANDYA and NATASA STANKOVIC

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic became parents in July. Hardik’s Twitter post read: “We are blessed with our baby boy.” It was posted with the picture of the baby’s arm.

NIRALI MEHTA and RUSLAAN MUMTAZ

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife, entrepreneur Nirali Mehta, welcomed their first child, a boy, in March, around the time lockdown started

“26-03-2020: CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby’s pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day,” Ruslaam wrote on Instagram along with photos of the baby.

GAURAV CHOPRAA and HITISHA CHERANDA

TV star Gaurav and his wife, fashion consultant Hitisha, had reason to celebrate when they welcomed their child earlier this month.

Gaurav posted a long note on his verified Instagram account: “Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar…chandni ke haseen rath par savaar … I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel , who’s come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you ..It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing, bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month…it all starts to make sense .. somewhat..Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra ..I can feel her blessings and see her smile ..Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel.”

