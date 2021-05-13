Lockdown brings life to screeching halt in Telangana

Hyderabad: The ten-day lockdown imposed by the Telangana government in the state brought it to a screeching halt. All commercial establishments except those exempted by the state government were shut down by 10 am across the state. All other commercial activities have also come to a halt in the state. Several people, who came out of their house for their personal needs, were seen rushing back to their homes as soon as their clocks struck 10 am.

As majority of the people of the state confined themselves to their homes, roads, bus stands and metro stations wore a deserted look. The commercial shops in Ameerpet, punjagutta and SR Nagar were shut down by their management. The Secunderabad-based JBS wore a deserted look after the commencement of the lockdown. The police have put up barricades at KPHB and other important junctions of the city. The Balanagar DCP Padmaja inspected shapurnagar area of Jeedimetla to observe the implementation of the lockdown.

Police conducted search operations at junctions

The Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagavath observed the conditions in Uppal and Medipally areas. The police gave counseling to those who came out of their houses unnecessarily. The police from across the state conducted search operations at all important junctions . The police have only allowed people with emergencies during lockdown. On the other hand, the ongoing vaccination and Covid tests have gone on well without any interruption on the first day of the lockdown. The state government pensioners were seen waiting at the Suryapeta post office. Although they reached the post office at 6 am they had to return to their houses as the post office authorities didn’t open it.

The Metro Rail services have been stopped at 9.45 am in the city. Scores of people have returned to their houses due to the lockdown. The TSRTC buses were crowded on the first day. The liquor shops were kept open from 6 am to 10 am.