Lockdown: Daawat joins hands with Feed My City to feed needy

Hyderabad: In support of continuous relief efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Daawat Sehat, a fortified range of Daawat basmati rice and a product of LT Foods Limited, a global food company has partnered with, Feed My City, an initiative which is providing meals to distressed families of daily wagers, migrant workers homeless and needy

The initiative has been rolled out in Bangalore from 28th March and then phase wise across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Noida. As part of the programme, nutritious meals are being provided across designated locations in these cities to underprivileged members of the society. Feed My City has been serving nutritious meals to 1 lakh plus people daily.

Commenting on the noble initiative, Mr. Ashwani Arora, Managing Director and CEO, LT Foods said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a far-reaching impact on humanity and brought millions of people under severe financial stress. In these difficult times, it is important that organizations and people come together to mitigate the crisis.

Daawat as a brand has been built on values of nurturing communities and improving the quality of life all around. Our current initiative along with Feed My City is our small contribution in ensuring that having access to basic necessities such as food should not be the primary concern for those that are already distressed and displaced because of this pandemic.”

To give scale and to foster the spirit of community engagement around the initiative Daawat has also initiated a campaign to encourage its consumers to participate in their efforts of feeding the hungry. To participate, consumers need to reshare the post from Daawat’s social media platform and for each share of the post by the consumer, Daawat Sehat will provide an additional meal, via Feed My City.

Mr. Nitin Goel, on behalf of Feed My City campaign in Mumbai said, “The capacity of the social sector has been severely challenged due to the sheer magnitude of the problem people are facing due to the lockdown. About 30 of us professionals are working for the cause with clear intent and corporate expertise to guide us.

We reached out to our circle of corporate and individual well-wishers to support this endeavor and it is thanks to their generosity that we have served more than 3.5 million meals since lockdown. While we are exceedingly grateful to Daawat for all the support, we urge everyone to come forward and share these posts so that more and more needy families can receive meals and survive the lockdown. One-click on the screen for us could be a matter of survival for someone else.”

Additionally, taking the initiative further and supporting the idea of feeding people in need, Daawat has also associated with world-renowned chef Vikas Khanna to help distribute dry ration to orphanages, old-age homes and other needy individuals across several cities in India.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.