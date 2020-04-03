menu
Lockdown: Deshmukh warns of “very strict” action on attackers

Posted by Qayam Published: April 03, 2020, 1:27 pm IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday warned of taking “very strict” action if police and health personnel are attacked during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Deshmukh said it is in the interest of the people to co-operate with the police and those from the healthcare system in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

The minister’s comments come in the wake of reports of cops and health workers being attacked during the lockdown announced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Proud of each & every on duty police personnel who are working in the most challenging circumstances. Very strict action will be taken against anyone attacking police/health personnel.

“It is in your interest to co-operate,” he tweeted along with the hashtag NoViolenceAganstCopsHealthWorkers.

Source: PTI

