Lockdown diaries: Anil Kapoor and wife hone carrom skills

Mumbai: Amid lockdown, actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita have found lots of time to hone their carrom skills.
Anil shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, where the two can be seen engaged in their carrom wars. In one frame, he is seen taking aim. In another, a monochrome picture, the two seem to be enjoying the board game. Anil sits on a gym ball.
“And the winner is…. Me (Obviously)! ” he wrote.
Anil’s daughter, actress Sonam, took to the comment section and wrote: “Miss you both so so much can’t wait to see you.”
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented: “Wah !! Love the way u are sitting and balancing on that ball!! Kya baat hai. “
The actor’s son-in-law Anand Ahuja wrote: “Nice shoes (pic 2).”
Recently, Anil was on a video call with his “Malang” co-stars Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Mohit Suri, “Malang” is a romantic action thriller film that released in February.
He will next be seen in “Takht”.
