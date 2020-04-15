Lockdown: Digvijaya sets up kitchens to provide food to needy

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and his wife Amrita have set up a series of kitchens in Bhopal to help daily wagers and poor elderly people get food during the lockdown.

The kitchens are distributing 5,000 to 7,000 food packets daily, the Congress leader’s wife said.

These facilities, termed as “Diggi-Amrita Rasoi” by Congressmen, are functioning in Jatkhedi Bagh Mugalia, Village Bagli (Ward-85), Adampur Chhavni, Piplani, 50 Quarters slum area, Anand Nagar, Saint Hirdaram Nagar, Bairgarh areas of the Madhya Pradesh capital city.

“Through these kitchens, we are providing food daily to the needy persons and others as they are unable arrange for their meals due to the lockdown, former minister and Congress MLA P C Sharma told PTI.

“Volunteers are distributing 5,000 to 7,000 food packets daily to the needy people through these kitchens in places where government has not yet started providing relief to people, Singh’s wife and senior journalist Amrita said.

The state Congress headquarters here and other donors are also coming forward to provide raw material for running these kitchens successfully.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.