Lockdown: Domestic violence rises, Hyderabad police rescue woman

Hyderabad: Amid the spike in number of domestic violence cases in and around Hyderabad during the ongoing lockdown, Rachakonda police on Tuesday came to the rescue of a housewife.

A 28-year-old woman, resident of Hayatnagar, approached the police through Whatsapp and informed that she is suffering from domestic violence by husband and in-laws.

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, ‘She’ team’s Vanasthalipuram division incharge Karunakar Reddy reached the victim’s house.

She, however, was not willing to lodge the complaint and instead requested for counseling.

The victim, her husband and in-laws were counseled at Sakhi Counselling Centre Vanasthalipuram through professional family counselors. Police said the husband and in-laws admitted their guilt and compromised.

Domestic violence helpline

The Rachakonda police commissioner appealed to all women suffering from domestic violence to dial 100 or Whatsapp control number 9490617111 for immediate help.

Bhagwat appealed to people to utilise the helpline for immediate advise, rescue and counseling in domestic violence cases.

He had earlier said that the domestic violence cases are not getting reported due to movement restrictions and lack of public transport.

Rachakonda is one of the three police commissionerates covering Hyderabad and its surroundings. Police officers said while routine crimes have declined, domestic violence witnessed spike during the lockdown.

Cyberabad police comissionerate registered more than 500 domestic violence related calls since the lockdown began last month. Police said they tried to solve a majority of the cases through tele-counselling.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) also said recently that domestic violence cases increased during the lockdown.

