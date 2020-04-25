Lockdown effects forcing people to turn to psychiatrists

Nihad Amani

Hyderabad: The four-wall ‘jailed’ lockdown has brought thorniest times for the working class.

The 32-day of lockdown had not just thrown up issues like poverty, hunger but also brought into focus mental disturbances.

For instance, the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental ailment that triggers unwanted thoughts or sensations or the urge to do something over and over again. This leads to adjustments issues, anxiety and fear.

Speaking to siasat.com a few well-known names in the field of psychiatry revealed how lockdown has got them more engaged. The doctors have also reported that they are following the governmental rules and are perusing their work online.

Dr Jagadesh Rao, Dr G Prasad Rao and Dr Swetha were on the same page in pinpointing some major complaints that are thrown up by the forced ‘solitary confinement’, perceived and real, from the people.

The complains

Claustrophobia, a form of anxiety disorder, is one of the most common complaints. In this state of mind a person perceives himself/herself to be caged with no way to get out. The situation could lead to a panic attack.

Anxiety and fear of the contagious pandemic are pushing people into the laps of scary situations.

Aggression and frustration: This is usually found among married females who are stuck at home with husband, in-laws and children and are finding it difficult to adjust.

Depression: It is found among the people of business class who are depressed over the loss of business or finances amid lockdown.

Dr G Prasad quoting a case of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder said that he has found a lady in the lockdown who has begun to wash her house four times a day.

There are also people who are finding it difficult to deal with life without alcohol and cigarettes. They are chronic addicts who are unable to cope up the unavailability of their stuff.

Domestic issue: There is a marked increase in ‘adjustment’ issues between husband and wife.

At the same time, people who are above the age of 60 years have begun to suffer the fear of death. Some of them are elderly persons who have locked themselves in their bedroom. It is with great difficulty that the family members are persuading them to come out and remain normal as they do not possess any symptoms of the deadly disease.

With no schools to attend to the children are getting more addicted to electronic gadgets. They are mostly hooked to phone and laptops.

Dr Prasad Rao said, “More of elderly are calling us as they are afraid of the pandemic. As a result of this fear they are losing their sleep.

“I have come across a case where a couple had adjustment problems. They were not able to tolerate each other. But owing regular consultations and passing of time they began facing lesser eruptions. But with the lockdown, both of them are stuck with each other with no way to get out. As a result their adjustment issues have returned with more force. They are back on treatment.”

“I had one more case where a fourteen-year-old girl rang me up and told how their parents are quarrelling on minor stuffs,” Dr Rao informed. He had to call the parents and spoke with them on how to manage lockdown.

Dr Swetha said, “Mothers are calling us again and again and asking how to balance their family lifestyle due to lockdown. They are also worried about ups and downs in the relationships with their spouses.”

Dr Jagadesh said, “The alcohol and smoking addicts are going through tough times. Sometimes it’s difficult to watch to watch their conditions.”

The doctors have advised people to try and avoid getting panicked and take the situation in a lighter manner.

“It is always recommended to stay positive and avoid being negative,” said Dr Jagadesh.

“We usually go with counselling therapy, behavioral therapy and if needed we suggest anti-depression or anti-anxiety medication,” said Dr Prasad Rao.

