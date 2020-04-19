Lockdown enforcement: Police break man’s hands

Kamareddy: Police in Kamareddy brutally beat a poor businessman while enforcing lockdown. According to Mohammed Ferozuddin Press Secretary Jamiat Ulama Kamareddy, 51-year-old, Mohammed Azeemuddin, a respectable cloth businessman, visited his relative’s house on Friday, (April 10) during day hours to give him diabetes and high blood pressure medicines.

Soon two policemen from Pitlam Police station reached there and began beating Azeemuddin with stick. Later they took him to police station where another policeman present there beat him black and blue, resulting in fracture of Azeemuddin’s both hands. He was sent home after first aid.

On the request of his family, he was shifted to district government hospital Kamareddy but due to non availability of doctors he was again shifted to a private hospital. The doctors there first asked his religion and said we don’t check Muslims. After much pleading he prescribed medicines.

Looking at the unbearable pain of the Azeemuddin, his friends and relatives with the help of Banswara police shifted him to a police station at Nizamabad. He was advised complete bed rest for three months by the doctors.

A delegation of Jamiat Ulama Kamareddy met Kamareddy SP and informed her about the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

SP Mrs Shweta assured that the case will be investigated and action will be taken on the basis of report.

Jamiat Ulama Kamareddy requested chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to protect the country from such cruel policemen.

Source: Siasat news

