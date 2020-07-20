Lockdown extended for 2 days in Malda s Englishbazar

Malda: The Malda district authorities on Sunday extended the ongoing total lockdown in Englishbazar, the district headquarter town, for two more days till Tuesday, District Magistrate Rajasrhi Mitra said.

Markets will be opened for two hours from 8 AM to 10 AM during this period and all other shops, including groceries, will be closed, he said.

The complete lockdown began in the town on July 17 after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Malda district registered the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in north Bengal in the past seven days, and most of them are from Englishbazar.

The district recorded 89 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 1,715. It now has 639 active cases while seven patients have died.

Meanwhile, with the water level of river the Mahananda crossing the danger mark on the eastern side of Englishbazar and threatening to breach embankments, several thousands of people were shifted to safer areas, irrigation department sources said.

“We are faced with the twin crisis of pandemic triggered lockdown and the threat of flooding, a district official said.

Source: PTI