Lockdown extension is a collective decision: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy today said that the decision to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 17 was a collective decision taken with the consensus of the chief ministers of all the states of the country. He made it clear that all the chief ministers of different states of the country had agreed for the extension of the lockdown .

He said that they had issued orders to all the state governments first the strict implementation of the lockdown in all the red zone areas. He also said that they had asked the state governments to put a special focus on the areas which are reporting fresh cases of the virus.

Speaking to media persons at national capital , Reddy said that they had framed fresh guidelines to avoid any kind of problems to the people due to the ongoing lockdown. He said that they had divided the different districts of the country into red, orange and green zones. He also said that the zones were categorised into the three zones on the basis of the reports of the state governments. He said that Considering migrant workers problem from a humanitarian angle, he said that the central government had given ₹12000 crore to all the states of the country and added that they had also set up 300 trains to transport them to their native places.

