Lockdown extension: PM holds meeting with CMs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hodling a meeting via video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers of various states over COVID-19. He will most likely take a final call on whether the ongoing 21-day PAN-India lockdown will be extended beyond April 14 or not.
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recommended extension of national lockdown till April 30 all over India. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already suggested extension of the lockdown.
