Lockdown extension: PM holds meeting with CMs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hodling a meeting via video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers of various states over COVID-19. He will most likely take a final call on whether the ongoing 21-day PAN-India lockdown will be extended beyond April 14 or not.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen wearing a mask during video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers over #COVID19. Other CMs are also using masks. pic.twitter.com/N6Qfjq9xjy — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recommended extension of national lockdown till April 30 all over India. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already suggested extension of the lockdown.

