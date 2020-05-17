Lockdown guidelines: List of permitted activities

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31st May. It also issued guidelines listing set of activities that are permitted during the lockdown period.

List of permitted activities during lockdown

Online and distance education. Restaurant shall be permitted to operate kitchen for home delivery of food items. Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of States or Union Territories (UTs) involved. Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses as decided by the States and UTs. All inter-State and intra-State movement of medical professionals, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances. Movements of all types of goods/cargo including empty trucks.

It may be mentioned that the nationwide lockdown for 21 days was first announced on 24th March. It was then extended till 3rd May and again till 17th May.

