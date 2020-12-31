Lockdown helped GHMC to execute pending projects

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: The lockdown of 2020 proved a blessing in disguise as it helped GHMC to execute various pending projects. The curfew during the lockdown had helped GHMC to complete a number of projects including road’s construction and repairing. These projects were pending due to non-availability of road clearances.

Some of the important projects of GHMC completed during the lockdown and curfew include Durgam Cheruvu Cable-stayed Bridge. This 735.639-meter long bridge connects Jubilee Hills to High-Tec city and was inaugurated at the beginning of the un-lock period. The bridge cost Rs.184 crore and the project was executed under the city’s Strategic Road Development Plan which has a budget of Rs.25,000 crore.

The other projects which were executed in 2020 include the flyovers on Road No.45 at BioDiversity Junction, LB Nagar Junction and Nagole Junction and an underpass at the LB Nagar junction. Road expansion works were carried out in Amberpet, Balanagar and Uppal areas after property acquisition. Town planning Section of GHMC has made a plan to complete missing link roads. During the first phase, work on 37 missing link roads would be completed.

Work to develop alternative routes are going on to decongest the traffic. Repair and maintenance work of some of the important roads of 709 km stretches was completed with an expenditure of Rs.1839 crore. Taking advantage of the lock-down period 300 km stretches of roads’ work was completed. New roads of 250 km stretches were completed. Beautification works undertaken at the junctions of Ashoknagar, Puranapul, Somajiguda, Ramanantapur, Kawadiguda, Liberty, Neckless Road, Naredmet, Miyapur, LB Nagar, Uppal and other places. For garbage disposal, 197 latest vehicles are being used.