Lockdown: Here is list of Red, Orange, Green Zones in TS, AP

Hyderabad: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the nationwide lockdown for a further period of two weeks with effect from 4th May.

The third phase of the lockdown will continue till 17th May.

However, the lockdown after 4th May will be different as restrictions will be imposed based on the colour of the zone. For this purpose, the Central government has listed 319 districts of the country as green zones, 284 as orange and 130 as red zones.

In Telangana State, there are 6 red, 18 orange and 9 green zones whereas, Andhra Pradesh has 5 red, 7 orange and one green zones respectively.

Also Read Different lockdown restrictions for different coloured zones

Zones in Telangana State

Red zones

Hyderabad Suryapet Ranga Reddy Medchal Malkajgiri Vikarabad Warangal Urban

Orange zones

Nizamabad Jogulamba Gadwal Nirmal Nalgonda Adilabad Sangareddy Kama reddy Kumuram Bheem Asifabad Karimnagar Khammam Mahabubnagar Jagitial Rajanna Sircilla Jayashankar Bhupalpally Medak Jangoan Narayanpet Mancherial

Green zones

Peddapalli Nagarkurnool Mulugu BhadradriKothagudem Mahabubabad Siddipet Warangal Rural Wanaparthy Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Zones in Andhra Pradesh

Red zones

Kurnool Guntur Krishna Chittoor Spsr Nellore

Orange zone

West Godavari YSR Anantapur Prakasam East Godavari Srikakulam Visakhapatnam

Green zone

Vizianagaram

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.