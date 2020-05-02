menu
2 May 2020, Sat
Lockdown: Here is list of Red, Orange, Green Zones in TS, AP

Posted by Sameer Published: May 02, 2020, 8:34 am IST
File Photo. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the nationwide lockdown for a further period of two weeks with effect from 4th May.

The third phase of the lockdown will continue till 17th May.

However, the lockdown after 4th May will be different as restrictions will be imposed based on the colour of the zone. For this purpose, the Central government has listed 319 districts of the country as green zones, 284 as orange and 130 as red zones.

In Telangana State, there are 6 red, 18 orange and 9 green zones whereas, Andhra Pradesh has 5 red, 7 orange and one green zones respectively.

Different lockdown restrictions for different coloured zones

Zones in Telangana State

Red zones

  1. Hyderabad
  2. Suryapet
  3. Ranga Reddy
  4. Medchal Malkajgiri
  5. Vikarabad
  6. Warangal Urban

Orange zones

  1. Nizamabad
  2. Jogulamba Gadwal
  3. Nirmal
  4. Nalgonda
  5. Adilabad
  6. Sangareddy
  7. Kama reddy
  8. Kumuram Bheem Asifabad
  9. Karimnagar
  10. Khammam
  11. Mahabubnagar
  12. Jagitial
  13. Rajanna Sircilla
  14. Jayashankar Bhupalpally
  15. Medak
  16. Jangoan
  17. Narayanpet
  18. Mancherial

Green zones

  1. Peddapalli
  2. Nagarkurnool
  3. Mulugu
  4. BhadradriKothagudem
  5. Mahabubabad
  6. Siddipet
  7. Warangal Rural
  8. Wanaparthy
  9. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Zones in Andhra Pradesh

Red zones

  1. Kurnool
  2. Guntur
  3. Krishna
  4. Chittoor
  5. Spsr Nellore

Orange zone

  1. West Godavari
  2. YSR
  3. Anantapur
  4. Prakasam
  5. East Godavari
  6. Srikakulam
  7. Visakhapatnam

Green zone

  1. Vizianagaram

