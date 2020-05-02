Lockdown: Here is list of Red, Orange, Green Zones in TS, AP

Hyderabad: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the nationwide lockdown for a further period of two weeks with effect from 4th May.
The third phase of the lockdown will continue till 17th May.
However, the lockdown after 4th May will be different as restrictions will be imposed based on the colour of the zone. For this purpose, the Central government has listed 319 districts of the country as green zones, 284 as orange and 130 as red zones.
In Telangana State, there are 6 red, 18 orange and 9 green zones whereas, Andhra Pradesh has 5 red, 7 orange and one green zones respectively.
Zones in Telangana State
Red zones
- Hyderabad
- Suryapet
- Ranga Reddy
- Medchal Malkajgiri
- Vikarabad
- Warangal Urban
Orange zones
- Nizamabad
- Jogulamba Gadwal
- Nirmal
- Nalgonda
- Adilabad
- Sangareddy
- Kama reddy
- Kumuram Bheem Asifabad
- Karimnagar
- Khammam
- Mahabubnagar
- Jagitial
- Rajanna Sircilla
- Jayashankar Bhupalpally
- Medak
- Jangoan
- Narayanpet
- Mancherial
Green zones
- Peddapalli
- Nagarkurnool
- Mulugu
- BhadradriKothagudem
- Mahabubabad
- Siddipet
- Warangal Rural
- Wanaparthy
- Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
Zones in Andhra Pradesh
Red zones
- Kurnool
- Guntur
- Krishna
- Chittoor
- Spsr Nellore
Orange zone
- West Godavari
- YSR
- Anantapur
- Prakasam
- East Godavari
- Srikakulam
- Visakhapatnam
Green zone
- Vizianagaram
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.