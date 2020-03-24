Lockdown in Hyderabad: Police takes action against violators

Hyderabad: Amid coronavirus lockdown in Hyderabad, traffic police took action against violators. On 23rd March 2019, the first day of lockdown, Hyderabad Traffic Police detained vehicles of the persons who were loitering in the streets.

As per the Hyderabad City Police’s tweet, Hyderabad Traffic Police detained 1058 two-wheelers, 948 three-wheelers, 429 four-wheelers and 45 other vehicles.

Today i.e,., on 23rd March 2020 @HYDTP conducted enforcement against the commuters loitering in the streets, without any reason, to curtail the spreading of pandemic Corona Virus.

Wheeler Type No. of Vehicles Detained

2 Wheeler 1058

3 Wheeler 948

4 Wheeler 429

Other Vehicles 45 — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) March 23, 2020

Citizens are requested to stay at homes. Do not make unnecessary movements unless there is an emergency.



Coronavirus cases increases

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 415. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and seven deaths.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday. Four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab.

Worldwide coronavirus cases

More than 16, 000 deaths have been recorded since the virus first emerged in December.

Over 361,510 declared cases have been registered in 174 countries and territories.

Italy has most deaths with 6,077, out of 63,927 declared infections.

Mainland China has 3,270 deaths out of 81,093 cases.

The third worst hit country is Spain with 2,182 fatalities and 33,089 cases, followed by Iran with 1,812 fatalities and 23,049 cases, France with 860 deaths and 19,856 cases, and the United States with 499 deaths and 41,511 cases.

