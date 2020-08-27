Lockdown in J&K’s Samba district from Aug 28 to Sep 1

Jammu, Aug 27 : The administration in J&K’s Samba district on Thursday ordered a lockdown in the district from August 28 to September 1 even as essential services have been allowed to operate for limited hours.

The restriction order was issued by District Magistrate Rohit Khajuria under section 144 of CrPC 1973.

“In view of the recent increase in Covid cases, a complete lockdown is ordered in District Samba from 28 August to 1 September midnight,” the order stated.

The lockdown order however exempted the essential services such as clinics, chemist shops, homeopathy shops, Ayurvedic shops and testing labs with timings from 9 am to 8 pm.

Retail and wholesale shops of pesticides, fungicides and fertilisers, fair price shops of ration, LPG agencies, kerosene, and animal fodder shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 1 pm, while the operations in industrial areas and movement of labour and government employees shall remain unhindered.

All the shopkeepers shall ensure that social distancing is maintained during these time slots and all the instructions issued by the district administration from time to time are followed in letter and spirit.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.