Lockdown in various parts to impact vehicle demand temporarily: Tata Motors

New Delhi: Automobile major Tata Motors on Monday said the lockdown enforced in various parts of the country is expected to impact vehicle demand temporarily.

The auto major also said it remains vigilant about the evolving Covid situation and has scaled up efforts to enhance the well-being of its personnel and their supporting ecosystem.

“The lockdown enforced in various parts of the country is expected to impact vehicle demand temporarily. Hence, the company has set in motion a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers.

“By carefully calibrating and matching supplies with retail demand, Tata Motors shall ensure that optimal levels of inventory are maintained with dealers to meet whatever customer demands arise and also be prepared for a rebound in demand once the situation returns to normalcy,” it said.

Besides, the company said it will continue to review and plan for the critical raw materials to cater to this volatile demand outlook and work closely with vendor partners to meet the same.

“Tata Motors believes this approach best serves the interests of all stakeholders by utilising the cash invested in the entire ecosystem in the most optimal manner.”