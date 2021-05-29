Lockdown is being implemented strictly: Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that the ongoing lockdown was being strictly implemented in a strict manner in the city with the support of its people. He made these remarks after observing the lockdown in the old city of Hyderabad along with additional commissioner Chauhan.

Speaking on the occasion he said that 99 Percent of the people of the city were extending their support to them for the enforcement of the lockdown and added that only the remaining one percent of them were coming out of their houses unnecessarily. He said that they we booking cases against all the violators of the lockdown.

Hyderabad Traffic police painted an art depicting Corona virus as a part of an awareness campaign for people to be safe stay home at Kahirtabad X road in Hyderabad on Saturday. Pic:Style photo service.

He said that around 9000 cases of violations were being reported in the city every day and added that they had seized around 6000 vehicles during the last 17 days. He said that they had set up 180 check posts for the surveillance.