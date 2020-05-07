Lockdown keeps social media platforms buzzes with challenges

New Delhi: Bored, confined, no work, no outings, followed with plenty of sleep and free time are perhaps all the sour fruits produced amid lockdown.

Right from Bollywood actors, politicians, singers, and civilians are seen more active on the social media platforms during lockdown to keep themselves and their followers busy and entertained.

Several challenges were seen going viral on social media platforms like tik tok and Instagram these days. Pillow challenge, gibberish challenge and makeup challenge seem to be more favourites.

Everyone from Sonam Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, Union Minister Smriti Irani has tried their hand at the trending Augmented Reality (AR) Instagram filter, guess the Gibberish. Which is throwing up a similar phrase in gibberish, the filter makes you come up with the correct match for each.

The phrases are usually funny and have left many users befuddled with answers. You might also catch yourself uttering the gibberish out loud while the video records your uncanny expressions.

Meanwhile, the pillow challenge by many celebs, tik tok stars, and commoners appears to set a trend.

Neha Kakkar is one among the first Indians to take up this internationally trending challenge.

The challenge involves one or more pillows and fashioning them into a mini dress via a belt around the middle. This challenge is mostly taken up by women.

Another woman-centred challenge is the makeup challenge; which involves the display of artistic and unique makeup. This went viral among all the makeup lovers and makeup artists.

These viral going challenge has marked to keep away the boredom and keep the spirits high among the individuals.

By Nihad Amani

