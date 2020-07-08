Lockdown leads employment loss: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal and IT Minister, KT Rama Rao today said that life, employment and livelihood are essential for all amid Corona crisis.

Along with Ministers E Rajender, K Eshwar and Kamalakar, KTR has launched a mobile ambulance of Prathima Foundation in Karim Nagar district headquarters.

On the occasion, KTR has stated that Corona has its adverse effects on almost all nations in the world. Despite the Corona crisis we can not impose lockdown as it will lead to problems of employment and revenue loss. Since the Corona crisis is on the focus has to be made on economic development, KTR said.

The Minister said that the life and employment are key for all for a better living. He stressed the need for work, employment, livelihood and financial development despite existence of Corona related problems.

Rajender accused the opposition parties of making a hue and cry on Corona testing and cases. Rajender said that the state government is following ICMR guidelines for Covid-19 testing. There is some confusion as the virus is new to tackle, the minister said. Though the opposition parties are making false charges he charged.

The health minister said that for about 72 years we faced pure water problems despite Krishna and Godavari rivers flowing by the side. He alleged that the opposition is crying on Kaleshwaram project which addresses irrigation and drinking water issues. The opposition has to see the benefit to people and not its expenditure he suggested. Developed nations priorities are for health and not for economy, he added.