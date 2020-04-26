Lockdown ‘lifted’ in KSA, 24-hour curfew to continue in Makkah

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued an order to lift the curfew partially across the Kingdom starting from Sunday, April 26, until May 13, Saudi Press Agency reported early on Sunday.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curfew has partially been lifted in all regions of the Kingdom. Residents will be allowed to go out between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., except in Makkah where a 24-hour curfew would continue to remain in force. The previously isolated neighborhoods will also continue to be under a complete lockdown, according to the report.

Some economic and commercial activities which include wholesale and retail shops in addition to malls will also re-open. They can operate for two weeks, beginning from Wednesday, April 29 until May 13 (Ramadan 6-20). However, certain shops within malls like beauty parlors, barber salons, gyms, cinemas, and restaurants will continue to remain closed.

The King’s order was based on recommendation by relevant health authorities to relieve residents on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. In accordance with the nature of their businesses, contracting companies and factories are also allowed to resume their activities without restrictions on time.

Social distancing

The order has instructed authorities to ensure that the precautionary and preventive measures approved by the Ministry of Health and other competent authorities are complied with.

The security agencies are also instructed to ensure that social distancing is observed at all times, and that social gatherings involving more than five people shall continue to remain banned.

Prescribed penalties will be imposed on violators and that firms, which violate the regulations and instructions, will be closed down in accordance with the procedures, reported The Saudi Gazette.

