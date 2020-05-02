Lockdown miracle: Woman gives birth to 5 babies

Barabanki: In a rare incident, a woman in Barabanki of Uttar Pradesh has delivered 5 babies–2 boys and 3 girls–during lockdown. The woman delivered babies on Wednesday morning at a community health centre. The delivery was normal, the mother and infants are doing well. Later, they were shifted to district hospital.

Kundan Gautam, the proud father, said he never expected five babies at a time in his family.

According to livehundustan.com, the woman already has one boy. This was her second pregnancy and delivery. The weight of the infants is below normal. Two of them weigh 1100 grams, another two weigh 900 grams each and one only 800 grams.

It is said that the woman has delivered the babies soon after completing seven months of pregnancy as against the normal period of nine months.

