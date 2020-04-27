Lockdown: UP MLA launches web portal to help stranded migrants

Bahraich: A Uttar Pradesh legislator has launched a web portal and a phone number to collect information on problems being faced by migrants stranded in other states due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

There are nodal officers appointed in the state to help the stranded migrants. The collected information will be given to them, local MLA and former minister Anupama Jaiswal said.

“We are getting information that hundreds of people of this area (Bahraich assembly constituency) are stranded in cities and other states, and we contacted them through phone, WhatsApp and email, and ensured that they got help in the place where they are stranded,” Jaiswal told PTI on Monday.

The former minister said that she has also got an easy online portal link prepared for collecting information about the people of Bahraich stranded in different parts of the country.

“We in turn are getting in touch with the nodal officers appointed by the state government for the purpose as well as personal contacts and social organisations for providing them immediate help” Jaiswal said.

The information collected through the portal would also be handy for the government in case it decides to bring back the stranded people to the state, she said.

Source: PTI

