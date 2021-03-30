Lockdown: Most searched keyword on Google in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the rise in cases of coronavirus disease, the Telangana public was worried about another lockdown in the state. With the closure of educational institutions in the state, social media was fast flooded with lockdown rumors.

Strangely in the year 2020, the most searched word on the Google website was “lockdown” in Telangana State.

Though the state government cleared that lockdown will not be imposed, the residents were wary and continued their search on Google. It was noted that between 22-23 of March 2021, the lockdown was the topmost searched topic in Google.

After the assurance given by the state chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao that another lockdown will not be enforced, there was a drop of 36% for searches on lockdown.