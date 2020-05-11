Lockdown: NTPC achieves 100% PLF at its power stations

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, a central PSU under the Ministry of Power and India’s largest power generator, has achieved 100 percent Plant Load Factor (PLF) on 9th May 2020, at three of its thermal power stations.

NTPC Vindhyachal (4760 MW) in Madhya Pradesh, NTPC Talcher Kaniha (3000 MW) in Odisha & NTPC Sipat (2980 MW) in Chhattisgarh achieved 100 percent PLF, demonstrating exceptional operational efficiency and optimum capacity utilisation despite lockdown on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, NTPC Koldam in Himachal Pradesh is emerging as one of the best hydropower stations in the country for FY20-21.

Earlier, on 13th April 2020, the country’s largest power station, NTPC Vindhyachal had achieved 100% plus PLF. Beyond power output, NTPC is making a rich contribution to the social welfare activities for the underprivileged section and migrant workers by providing ration and medical aid amidst the COVID-19 situation.

NTPC is strictly adhering to the guidelines in its fight against COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing at all its establishments and power stations across the country. With NTPC Group’s total installed 62110 MW capacity, NTPC has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 JV Power Stations.

