Lockdown: An opportunity to do what you always wanted to do

Everything is not locked down….

Sunsire is not locked down….

Love is not locked down….

Family time is not locked down….

Kindness is not locked down….

Creativity is not locked down….

Learning is not locked down….

Conversation is not locked down….

Imagining is not locked down….

Reading is not locked down….

Relationship is not locked down….

Praying is not locked down….

Meditation is not locked down….

Work is not locked down….

Hope is not locked down….

Cherish what you have.

Lock down is an opportunity to do what you always wanted to do..

Unlock yourself.

