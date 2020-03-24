menu
Lockdown period from March 22 to 31 declared paid holiday

Posted by Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: March 24, 2020, 6:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Labour, Employment, Training & Factories Department has declared paid holiday for the lockdown period from March 22 to 31 on account of Covid-19 as per Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Shops and Establishments Act, 1988.


However, production and manufacturing units which require continuous process such as  pharmaceuticals, API and so on may function. Further, manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities like dal and rice mills, food and related units, dairy units, feed and fodder units will also be permitted to operate. However, certain categories of Shops and Establishments were exempted from the restriction of closing time of 6:30 pm, according to Ahmad Nadeem, Secretary to Government (FAC).

