Lockdown relaxation in Lucknow

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 9th June 2021 4:14 pm IST
Lucknow: A man checks his temprature in a metro station as the service resumed after unlocking process of Covid-19 lockdown began in a phased manner, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) (PTI06_09_2021_000092B)
Lucknow: Passengers sit inside a metro as the service resumed after unlocking process of Covid-19 lockdown began in a phased manner, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) (PTI06_09_2021_000093B)
Lucknow: Crowded Aminabad market after COVID-19 lockdown lifted in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) (PTI06_09_2021_000101B)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button