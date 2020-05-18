Hyderabad: The Covid-19 lockdown has catalyzed the growth of the EdTech sector in India. Aakash Digital — the online learning platform of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in the test preparation sector — has seen a four times increase in its daily active users in April 2020 as compared to the previous year.

A case in point is Aakash Live Class users which has gone up three times from 6,800 in Apr 2019 to approx 18,000 in Apr 2020.

In fact, there has been a stupendous increase in enrolments when compared to the pre-lockdown period as well with Daily Enrollments going up by three times in April 2020 as compared to the pre-lockdown period in March 2020. Growth in terms of number of students has also seen a phenomenal jump with the Daily Active Users on Aakash iTutor App going up five times from 7000 in Mar 2020 to 34,500 in April 2020. Aakash Live Class users have gone up three times from 6,300 in Mar’20 to approx 18,000 in April 2020.

Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Director, and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said: “For the AESL family ‘Student First’ has always been our key driver. It is heartening to see the stupendous response our EduTech platform is getting. We will continue to offer support to students who are studying from home during the Lockdown period as well as afterward. This way we can together tide over the disruption in education caused by the Covid-19 virus.”

Aakash Digital offers products like Aakash Live, Aakash iTutor, and Aakash Practest. Aakash Live offers the best faculty from Aakash via, Scholarship exams & Olympiads.

