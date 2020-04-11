Lockdown should be limited to ‘red zones’ only: Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the prevailing lockdown scenario and the hardships the people of the state are facing due to it.

Participating in the video conference with Prime Minister during the meeting with chief ministers of various states, Jagan emphasized the urgent need to resume some economic activity in the state by limiting the lockdown only to the 37 red zones and 44 orange zones where the spread of the COVID-19 is more pronounced. The chief minister informed the prime minister that out of total 676 mandals in AP, 595 are categorized as green zones, which are safe and do not have any impact of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has declared 141 contaminant clusters in the state. Effective lockdown and house-to-house monitoring and extensive testing are the other major initiatives that are being taken up across the state to contain the spread of the virus.

The CM said that Agriculture, which is the lifeline of the Indian economy and the source for 62 per cent of the workforce in the state, has been crippled while farmers are facing huge losses.

YS Jagan clearly focused on the economic crisis in the state and gave a detailed account on the impact of lockdown, particularly on the common man. The AP CM briefed the prime minister on how migrant workers and daily wage-earners across many sectors including agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture are reeling under the prolonged shutdown.

Speaking about the states preventive measures for Coronavirus, Jagan informed the prime minister that the state government is continuously monitoring 1.4 crore families besides testing and treating the COVID-19 positive cases

