Lockdown: Telangana HC asks Govt to submit interim report

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has asked the state government to submit an interim report on steps being initiated by it to extend help to the poor and the needy people of the state and those who have been kept under quarantine for a period of 14 days.

A division bench comprising of the chief justice of the state Justice RS Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed the orders while dealing with public interest litigation filed by the convenor of the Telangana Democratic Forum and the vice president of the Telangana Jana Samithi Prof. PL Visveswar Rao and the president of the Mana Inti Party Dr. Cheruku Sudhakar.

In their petition, they alleged that the state government had failed to provide proper quarantine to the passengers who came from Abroad to Telangana from February 1 to March 25 for 14 days.

They also told the court that it also failed to provide Medical Personal Protective Equipment PPE N95 Masks to the Doctors Para Medical Staff who are working in the medical field in the prevention of Spread of Covid19 in the State of Telangana.

They also said that the state government had neither imported nor manufactured the Medical Equipment like Diagnosis kits of COVID19 Ventilations Personal Protective Equipment PPE N95 Masks Sanitizers etc in the protection of the right to life of Public at large.

Responding to the petition, the division bench of the HC also asked the state government to inform it about the concrete steps being taken by it to ensure daily consumable items including food items and medical item are made available to the public at large.

