Lockdown in Telangana once again extended

Hyderabad: Lockdown in Telangana State has been extended till 7th May. This decision was announced by the Chief Minister of Telangana State, K. Chandrashekhar Rao after a six-hour cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan.

The state had earlier extended the lockdown till April 30. Though the Centre subsequently extended the nation-wide lockdown by May 3, the state cabinet decided to extend it further by four days.

No relaxation

The Chief Minister said the cabinet took the decision not to give any relaxation after analysing the issue from all angles. An intensive survey shows that 95 per cent of the people are in favour of continuing the lockdown without relaxations.

He said though the Centre has issued guidelines for relaxations for certain sectors, it had left it to the states to take a decision on their implementation.

Death toll in Telangana

The Chief Minister announced that three more people died of Covid-19 in the state on Sunday, taking the death toll to 21.

With 18 new positive cases reported on Sunday, the total number of cases rose to 858. A total of 186 patients have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases stands at 651.

Source: With inputs from IANS

