Lockdown: Temple re-opening in Chennai

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 28th June 2021 4:48 pm IST
Chennai: Devotees wearing face mask pray at Kapaleeshwar temple that was reopened after further ease in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, at Mylapore in Chennai, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Devotees pray at a road side temple after its re-opening during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Mylapore in Chennai, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Devotees wearing face masks pray at Kapaleeshwar temple after its re-opening during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai, Monday, June 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

