Lockdown in TS likely to extend till May 28

Hyderabad: Based on the observations of international experts the Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to extend the lockdown in the state till May 28.

It is not yet decided and the final decision in this regard will be taken at the cabinet meeting which is to be chaired by CM KCR on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, state health officials on Monday urged Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao not to give any relaxations in Hyderabad and three surrounding districts which account for the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths.

At a review meeting, the officials said there was a need to further tighten the lockdown in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchel and Vikarabad districts as the spread of coronavirus is more in these districts.

Of the total 1,085 positive cases, 717 (66.08 per cent) belong to these four districts. Among those dead, 82.21 per cent belong to Hyderabad and three surrounding districts. For the past 10 days, the highest number of cases reported from these districts.

