Lockdown violation in Hyderabad: Nine including birthday boys detained

Hyderabad: Nine youngsters including birthday boys namely Arjun and Sairam have been detained for violating lockdown rules in Hyderabad by celebrating birthday on Afzal Sagar main road that falls under the jurisdiction of Habeeb Nagar Police Station.

According to a report published in New Indian Express, in a video of the celebration that went viral on social media, many youths were seen dancing to songs and flashing swords.

As per M Narender, Habeeb Nagar Inspector, the incident took place on Wednesday night and the accused have been detained for questioning.

Apart from violating lockdown rules, they are facing charges under the Arms Act.

On the other hand, the state continues to report new COVID-19 cases and deaths. On Thursday, Telangana recorded 1,798 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,98,611, while the toll rose to 3,440 with 14 more deaths.

Currently, the active number of cases in the state is 23,561.