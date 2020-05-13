menu
search
14 May 2020, Thu
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Lockdown Violations: 14 business places in Hyderabad seized

Posted by Mohammed Hussain Published: May 14, 2020, 1:49 am IST
Lockdown Violations: 14 business places in Hyderabad seized

Hyderabad: The Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conudected a surprise visit on commercial establishments and seized 14 various firms for disobeying the Government Order (GO) issued by the Telangana State Government and thereby violating the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines for the closure of all places of public gatherings as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The commercial establishments include:

Directorate of EV & DM
List of shops sealed which are opened against the Govt. guidelines 
S.NoName of the EstablishmentLocation
1Ikon Air condition servicesSP Road Secunderabad
2Siri Watch & Mobile StoreAlkapuri
3Padmavathi Bangle & Fancy StoreAlkapuri
4The Marble CraftSnehapuri colony
5New Jaya Steel PalaceAlkapuri
6Ravinder Steel PalaceDilsukhnagar
7Aali Study CentreSaidabad
8Sriya Flexi PrinterAmeerpet
9Mobile PlanetBanjara Hills
10Fashion PlanetBanjara Hills
11Prestige Exclusive storeAlkapuri
12Peony Kids StoreBanjara Hills
13Jio Digitals ( Mobiles & Accessories)Banjara Hills
14Suvasa ( Readymade garments store)Banjara Hills

In exercise of the powers conferred under GHMC Act 1955 and under section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 read with all the enabling provisions of Chapter III of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the above shops are sealed,stated Director EV&DM GHMC.

Also Read
GHMC shuts 140 public places in 3 days for violating Govt order

However, the World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 as pandemic and directed all the state governments to initiate all such measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved