Lockdown Violations: 14 business places in Hyderabad seized

Hyderabad: The Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conudected a surprise visit on commercial establishments and seized 14 various firms for disobeying the Government Order (GO) issued by the Telangana State Government and thereby violating the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines for the closure of all places of public gatherings as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The commercial establishments include:

Directorate of EV & DM List of shops sealed which are opened against the Govt. guidelines S.No Name of the Establishment Location 1 Ikon Air condition services SP Road Secunderabad 2 Siri Watch & Mobile Store Alkapuri 3 Padmavathi Bangle & Fancy Store Alkapuri 4 The Marble Craft Snehapuri colony 5 New Jaya Steel Palace Alkapuri 6 Ravinder Steel Palace Dilsukhnagar 7 Aali Study Centre Saidabad 8 Sriya Flexi Printer Ameerpet 9 Mobile Planet Banjara Hills 10 Fashion Planet Banjara Hills 11 Prestige Exclusive store Alkapuri 12 Peony Kids Store Banjara Hills 13 Jio Digitals ( Mobiles & Accessories) Banjara Hills 14 Suvasa ( Readymade garments store) Banjara Hills

In exercise of the powers conferred under GHMC Act 1955 and under section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 read with all the enabling provisions of Chapter III of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the above shops are sealed,stated Director EV&DM GHMC.

However, the World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 as pandemic and directed all the state governments to initiate all such measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

