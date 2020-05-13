Lockdown Violations: 14 business places in Hyderabad seized

Hyderabad: The Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conudected a surprise visit on commercial establishments and seized 14 various firms for disobeying the Government Order (GO) issued by the Telangana State Government and thereby violating the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines for the closure of all places of public gatherings as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.
The commercial establishments include:
|Directorate of EV & DM
|List of shops sealed which are opened against the Govt. guidelines
|S.No
|Name of the Establishment
|Location
|1
|Ikon Air condition services
|SP Road Secunderabad
|2
|Siri Watch & Mobile Store
|Alkapuri
|3
|Padmavathi Bangle & Fancy Store
|Alkapuri
|4
|The Marble Craft
|Snehapuri colony
|5
|New Jaya Steel Palace
|Alkapuri
|6
|Ravinder Steel Palace
|Dilsukhnagar
|7
|Aali Study Centre
|Saidabad
|8
|Sriya Flexi Printer
|Ameerpet
|9
|Mobile Planet
|Banjara Hills
|10
|Fashion Planet
|Banjara Hills
|11
|Prestige Exclusive store
|Alkapuri
|12
|Peony Kids Store
|Banjara Hills
|13
|Jio Digitals ( Mobiles & Accessories)
|Banjara Hills
|14
|Suvasa ( Readymade garments store)
|Banjara Hills
In exercise of the powers conferred under GHMC Act 1955 and under section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 read with all the enabling provisions of Chapter III of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the above shops are sealed,stated Director EV&DM GHMC.
However, the World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 as pandemic and directed all the state governments to initiate all such measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com
