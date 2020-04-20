Lockdown:22-yr-old Rizwan dies after being thrashed by UP police

Tanda: Three days after he was allegedly thrashed by Uttar Pradesh police for stepping out during lockdown, 22-year-old Rizwan Ahmed dies on Saturday. Rizwan stepped out to buy domestic items when he was brutally assaulted by police in the name of defying lockdown.

He was a daily wage worker from Tanda town in Ambedkar Nagar district,

According to Rizwan’s father, Rizwan had gone out to buy biscuits.

Rizwan was initially treated at home due to lockdown fear. But as his condition worsened he was shifted to hospital but he succumbed to injuries at the district hospital at 2 am on Saturday.

According to The Hindu, his father, Israil has filed a complaint. In his complaint he wrote that when Rizwan reached the local post-office, he was stopped by a woman inspector and some constables.

However, police on Sunday rejected claims that Rizwan died after being thrashed by cops for violating the lockdown, and said that the man had suffered injuries after falling from his motorcycle.





