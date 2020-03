A+ A-

New Delhi: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was put under 24-hour isolation after reporting a sore throat, has been tested negative for the coronavirus.

The 28-year-old cricketer will fly to New Zealand on Sunday.

The first game between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney was played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Ferguson bagged two wickets in the match.