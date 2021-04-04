Lok Adalat to be held in Telangana on April 10

Hyderabad: National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) has proposed to hold Lok Adalat on April 10 across Telangana state to expedite civil and penal cases pending in any court from SC to the district level.

“The Chief Justice shall hold the Lok Adalat proceeding under Telangana State Legal Services Authority for the whole day on April 10 to expedite pending and other stages civil and penal cases,” said G Anupama Chakravarti, Member Secretary District and Sessions Judge in a press note.

She said the Lok Adalat services will be free of charge. “Even if the Court fee has been paid in a pending case which is to be expedited in Lok Adalat, the said fee shall be refunded,” Chakravarti said.

The press note urged the public to avail the Lok Adalat mechanism next week for the quick settlement of their cases.