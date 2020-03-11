Lok Sabha to discuss Delhi violence today

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a short duration discussion on last month’s communal violence in parts of Delhi in which at least 53 people were killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi have given a notice for short on “Recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi” in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Other MPs too will join the discussion.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Delhi violence since the beginning of the second leg of Budget Session on March 2 and disrupted Parliament over the issue. The government had agreed to hold the discussion after Holi.

The violence took place from February 23-26 in Delhi’s north-east district.