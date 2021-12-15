Lok Sabha likely to discuss price rise today

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday is likely to discuss price rise. Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy will raise the discussion on price rise under rule 193.

The Lok Sabha is also likely to pass the Supplementary Demands for Grants, Second Batch for 2021-22, which includes Rs 62,000 crore equity infusion in Air India, fertiliser and food subsidy and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

After the Lower House approval of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22, Sitharaman will move “The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021 for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022.” She will also introduce the Bill and move that it be passed.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel will move a motion for election of two members of Tea Board from the Lok Sabha.

Patel will also make statements regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the various reports of the Standing Committee pertaining to the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations in the reports of standing committee reports pertaining to the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

Faggan Singh Kulaste will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations report of the standing committee on Coal, Mines and Steel on “Safety Management and Practices in Steel PSUs” pertaining to the Ministry of Steel.

Several ministers will lay papers related to their ministries. Reports of various standing committees will be also tabled in the Lok Sabha.