Lok Sabha to meet on Sep 14

By News Desk 1 Published: 2nd September 2020 1:58 am IST
Lok Sabha to meet on Sep 14

New Delhi, Sep 1 : It is now official that the Lok Sabha will meet again this September 14 at 9 a.m. It will be meeting for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

A gazette notification read, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by clause (1) of article 85 of the Constitution, I hereby summon the Lok Sabha to meet at New Delhi on Monday, the 14th September, 2020 at 9.00 am”, attributing it to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with officials of the Health Ministry, AIIMS, DRDO, and other agencies to give a final shape to arrangements and had said that all MPs would have to undergo a Covid-19 test to attend the session. “All members shall be requested to undergo Covid-19 test,” he had said.

READ:  Toy industry wants govt to extend time for BIS certification (Ld)

During the meeting, Birla had given directions to ensure that proper caution is exercised with regard to health safety and for this, comprehensive arrangements related to health checkups are being put in place within the Parliament House.

Facebook’s alleged bias, the country’s economy, the India-China military standoff and Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death are some of the issues that are likely to dominate the lower house.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close