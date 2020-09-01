Lok Sabha to meet on Sep 14

New Delhi, Sep 1 : It is now official that the Lok Sabha will meet again this September 14 at 9 a.m. It will be meeting for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

A gazette notification read, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by clause (1) of article 85 of the Constitution, I hereby summon the Lok Sabha to meet at New Delhi on Monday, the 14th September, 2020 at 9.00 am”, attributing it to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with officials of the Health Ministry, AIIMS, DRDO, and other agencies to give a final shape to arrangements and had said that all MPs would have to undergo a Covid-19 test to attend the session. “All members shall be requested to undergo Covid-19 test,” he had said.

During the meeting, Birla had given directions to ensure that proper caution is exercised with regard to health safety and for this, comprehensive arrangements related to health checkups are being put in place within the Parliament House.

Facebook’s alleged bias, the country’s economy, the India-China military standoff and Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death are some of the issues that are likely to dominate the lower house.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.