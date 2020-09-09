Lokesh accuses Jagan of harassing leaders talking against govt

Amaravati, Sep 9 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has accused Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of harassing leaders who speak against his government as he met with Kollu Ravindra, a former minister in the TDP government to extend solidarity with the leader who came out of jail recently.

“I met TDP leader and former minister Ravindra who was harassed with illegal cases put by the Jagan Reddy government just because he spoke about the government’s incompetent rule,” said Lokesh.

Ravindra was recently arrested for his alleged role in the murder of Bhaskar Rao, a close associate of YSRCP leader and minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah.

Rao was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a fish market in Machilipatnam in June in Krishna district.

Ravindra received bail in the murder case and was released.

Lokesh was accompanied by former minister Devineni Uma.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.