London cycle club’s embarks on 550 km ride from Makkah to Madinah

A 550-km ride through the desert will be undertaken by the H&K Cycle Club on the night of January 27 from Makkah to Madinah to raise funds for children suffering from congenital heart defects in Africa.

This is the fourth annual challenge undertaken by the East London-based team and aims to raise funds of GBP 500,000, a dramatic rise from the GBP 350,000, which was secured from past rides. The cycle club invites donations from supporters to help bring them closer to their target.

The journey takes the cyclists through the heart of Saudi Arabia exposing them to rugged terrain, strong headwinds and scorching temperatures of up to 40 degrees celsius. For some riders, this will be the fourth journey they undertake from Makkah to Madinah bringing their collective total to 2000 km under some of the harshest conditions on the planet.

Head of the cycle club, Shamsul Abdin, speaking on what inspires them to cover this journey year after year, commented “The ride from Makkah to Madinah goes far beyond a test of endurance. Every kilometre symbolises hope and life for children in critical need… With each push of the pedal, we are funding life-saving surgeries for children who otherwise may not survive. It’s the strength of these children that drives us forward through the most challenging moments.”

Cycle club to raise aid for children

The cycle club team previously completed this cycling route in 2022, and it remains a feat achieved solely by them. Proceeds from the event will support Muntada Aid’s Little Hearts project, an initiative transforming lives since 2012.

Last year, a group of 42 cyclists from the same cycle club pedalled 500 kilometer (300 miles) from Makkah to Madinah to raise vital funds for children suffering from congenital heart defects.

After arriving in Jeddah on January 25, the group performed Umrah and visited Taif before embarking on tbeir journey in the Kingdom called as “Hijrah Ride 1445 — A journey like no other”.

Little Hearts provides life-saving surgeries for children from disadvantaged backgrounds across Africa and beyond for free. To date, they have helped to save 3000 children from across 15 countries.

Programmes manager at Muntada Aid, Kabir Miah speaking about the dedication of the cyclists said, “Every single pound raised provides a fighting chance for a child who may otherwise face a life cut short. This ride isn’t just about cycling—it’s about giving children a chance to live long and healthy lives.”