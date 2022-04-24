London: Demonstration held in front of Israeli embassy following raids on Al Aqsa Mosque

London: Hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the Israeli embassy in London to denounce the Israeli violations of Al- Aqsa Mosque and occupied Jerusalem, on Friday evening, reported Wafaa News Agency.

The demonstration was organized by the Palestinian Forum in Britain, the Muslim League in Britain and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Protesters in London gathered outside the Israeli embassy on Friday demanding that international governments stop arming Israel.



Protests have restarted following the increased raids on al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces over the past weeks pic.twitter.com/use9tiLPZM — sadir marlan (@MarlanSadir) April 22, 2022

The demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans calling for protecting Al-Aqsa, confronting Israeli attacks, and prosecuting the perpetrators of war crimes in Gaza.

They called for an immediate end to Israeli occupation forces and settler attacks on Palestinian residents and worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The demonstrators further demanded that the British government pressure Israel to stop the attacks on the Palestinians on their occupied lands.

Watch | Pro-Palestine activists protest outside the Israeli embassy in London against Israel’s onslaught on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.



#AlAqsaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/tfTVFPq8lU — HudaFadil 🇵🇸#Gaza (@HudaFadil9) April 22, 2022

Tensions escalated this week as Israeli forces continued to assault worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque and forced them out of the compound to allow Israeli settlers to tour the revered site.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. However, it later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.