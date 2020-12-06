London police in full force outside Indian high commission amid pro-farmer demonstration

NehaUpdated: 6th December 2020 8:51 pm IST
London: London police were seen in full force giving protection to Indian High Commission as demonstrators gathered on Sunday in support of Indian farmers protesting against farm laws.

The protestors raised anti-India and pro-farmer slogans.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This comes days after 36 British MPs from various parties– including some of Indian origin and others representing many constituents with links in Punjab – wrote to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, asking him to raise the issue of farmers’ agitation with the Indian government.

Coordinated by Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the letter seeks an urgent meeting with Raab and an update on representations the foreign office may have made with India on the issue, including during the recent London visit by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Source: ANI

