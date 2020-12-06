Long-absconding SIMI member arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 6 : The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a member of the banned SIMI, wanted in a 2001 case of sedition and unlawful activities, police said on Sunday.

Abdullah Danish is one of the senior-most cadre of SIMI who allegedly indoctrinated many gullible Muslim youths during last 25 years, police said. Danish, 58, is a resident of UP’s Mau.

“He was arrested on Saturday from Zakir Nagar in Delhi. Danish was absconding for more than 19 years in a case of sedition and unlawful activity registered in 2001 at New Friends Colony police station. He was also declared proclaimed offender in said case in the year 2002 by the trial court,” said DCP Special cell P.S. Kushwah.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.