Long infiltration tunnel unearthed by BSF on J&K border

Jammu, Jan 23 : A long infiltration tunnel was unearthed by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday on the international border in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua district.

BSF sources said the long and deep tunnel was entering the Indian side of the international border from Pansar forward area in Hira Nagar sector.

This discovery followed another tunnel unearthed by the BSF just five days back.

“The tunnel was 25-30 feet deep tunnel and a long one as compared to some recently detected ones. The long tunnel was meant to push infiltrators into this side and its use in any infiltration in recent times is being investigated,” sources said.

